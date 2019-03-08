Journey Release Live 'Faithfully' Video

(hennemusic) Journey are streaming performance video of their 1983 hit, "Faithfully", as the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers."

The second single from "Frontiers" was a US Top 20 hit while the project went on to sell more than 6 million copies in the country. Due March 29, the live release captures the band's complete performances of a pair of their classic 1980s albums from a February 7, 2017 concert event at the famed Budokan in Tokyo, which took place at the request of legendary Japanese concert promoter Mr. Udo in honor of his 50th anniversary in the business.

The event saw Journey perform a mix of hits and deep tracks, including some songs that haven't been played live since the albums' original touring cycles. "Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers" will be available in multiple formats, including DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD.

Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon recently launched his "Journey Through Time" tour in Oakland, CA, and will be announcing more dates moving forward.

"I'd like to thank you all for the overwhelming support to myself and Journey Through Time," says Schon. "We are most definitely hitting your city this summer." Watch the video here.

