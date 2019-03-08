News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey Release Live 'Faithfully' Video

03-08-2019
Journey

(hennemusic) Journey are streaming performance video of their 1983 hit, "Faithfully", as the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers."

The second single from "Frontiers" was a US Top 20 hit while the project went on to sell more than 6 million copies in the country. Due March 29, the live release captures the band's complete performances of a pair of their classic 1980s albums from a February 7, 2017 concert event at the famed Budokan in Tokyo, which took place at the request of legendary Japanese concert promoter Mr. Udo in honor of his 50th anniversary in the business.

The event saw Journey perform a mix of hits and deep tracks, including some songs that haven't been played live since the albums' original touring cycles. "Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers" will be available in multiple formats, including DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD.

Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon recently launched his "Journey Through Time" tour in Oakland, CA, and will be announcing more dates moving forward.

"I'd like to thank you all for the overwhelming support to myself and Journey Through Time," says Schon. "We are most definitely hitting your city this summer." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Journey Release Live 'Faithfully' Video

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video

Journey's Neal Schon Gets All-Star Birthday Wishes

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Journey Share Live Video For Classic Hit

Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery

Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour

More Journey News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour- KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion- Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue- Journey 'Faithfully' Video- more

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion

Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue

Journey Release Live 'Faithfully' Video

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

The Stray Cats Announce First New Album On 26 Years

Gov't Mule Announce Spring Tour Plans

Diamond Head Release 'Belly Of The Beast' Video

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes Announce Summer Tour

Trace Adkins and Clint Black Announce The Hits. Hats. History. Tour

Singled Out: Indestructible Noise Command's Fist Go Rek

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

Peter Gabriel and Dave Matthews Lead Johnny Clegg Friends On New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.