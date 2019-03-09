|
Journey Planning Residency And Tour
03-09-2019
Journey's Neal Schon may be keeping busy with solo endeavors but the guitarist has revealed that the band is planning a residency this fall, followed by a tour next year.
Neal just wrapped up a short series of Journey Through Time tour dates featuring his former Santana and Journey bandmate Gregg Rolie where they played music from the iconic band's entire career.
Ahead of his show in Phoenix earlier this month, Schon spoke with AZ Central about Journey's upcoming plans. He said, "We've already committed to a tour in 2020 with some dates this year."
He then revealed "We're doing a residency in Vegas in October and we have a couple corporate shows and a couple other things before that. But the rest of the year is off."
