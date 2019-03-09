News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

03-09-2019
Keith Richards

(hennemusic) Keith Richards is streaming a lyric video for his cover of Eddie Taylor's "Big Town Playboy", a previously-unreleased track set to appear on the forthcoming expanded 30th anniversary reissue of his 1988 solo debut, "Talk Is Cheap."

First issued by the Mississippi blues man following his relocation to Chicago, the tune was the b-side to Taylor's 1956 cover of the 1937 Bukka White single "Shake 'Em On Down" - which The Rolling Stones recorded as "Ride 'Em On Down" for their Grammy Award-winning 2016 album, "Blue And Lonesome."

Featuring pianist Johnnie Johnson and former Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, the Richards version is one of six bonus tracks included on the expanded 2019 reissue of his first solo release.

Originally introduced with the lead single, "Take It So Hard", the project reached No. 54 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to earning gold record status.

Due March 29, the 30th Anniversary reissue of "Talk Is Cheap" will be released via multiple formats, including Super Deluxe and Deluxe box sets, CD, LP, and digital.

The project arrives a few weeks before Richards and The Rolling Stones launch their 2019 No Filter tour at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on April 20. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


