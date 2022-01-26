Keith Richards Expanding 'Main Offender' For 30th Anniversary

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has announced that he will release an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of his 1992 album, "Main Offender", on March 18.

Richards regrouped with his touring band, the X-Pensive Winos, for his second solo effort, with a lineup that features drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash, and backing vocalists Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.

"This is the second time around and the Winos are kind of developing - and if I can keep those guys together for as long as I can, it's one of the best bands in the world," says Richards. "It's a very intriguing band and the potential is only just starting to show itself.

"If I hadn't have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is. I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, 'I know what he's saying don't do this, do that.' If you're a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you've just covered it all ... One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don't play."

The 2022 reissue includes a remastered version of "Main Offender" by original producer and drummer Steve Jordan, who also mixed and produced the bonus concert recording "Winos Live In London '92", which captures the group live at the Town & Country Club in Kentish Town, London.

The "Main Offender" 30th Anniversary reissue will be available in multiple formats, including digitally and on CD, limited-quantity red vinyl, and a super-deluxe 2LP boxset.

Richards is previewing the package with an official lyric video for the live version of "How I Wish", which first appeared on his 1988 solo debut, "Talk Is Cheap." Watch the lyric video and see the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

