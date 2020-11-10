Keith Richards Streams 1988 Performance Of 'You Don't Move Me'

(hennemusic) Keith Richards is streaming video of a performance of his 1988 single, "You Don't Move Me", as the latest preview to the November 13 release of an expanded edition of "Live at the Hollywood Palladium, December 15, 1988."

Originally issued in 1991, the package captures Richards and his band, The X-Pensive Winos, in concert at the Hollywood venue during one the final shows of a brief North American tour in support of his solo debut, "Talk Is Cheap."

"The real stuff," is how Keith describes The X-Pensive Winos. "I wish to thank all the guys in this crazy beautiful band. Something to love. I know I do."

"Live At The Hollywood Palladium" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP vinyl, digital and, for the first time, a limited-edition box set that includes a CD, 2LPs, 10" vinyl of 3 unreleased bonus tracks, a DVD of the original concert film, a 40-page hardback book with a David Fricke essay and a new interview with Keith, extensive rare and unseen photos from Keith's archives, and a number of pieces of memorabilia. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Keith Richards Shares New Video For 1992 Track 'Hate It When You Leave'

Keith Richards Streams 1963 Classic From Palladium Live Package

Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Track Video From Expanded Reissue

Keith Richards' Some Girls Guitar Headed To Auction

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album 2018 In Review

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr





More Keith Richards News



