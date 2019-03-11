Soundgarden Launching 35th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Series

(hennemusic) Soundgarden have announced details regarding a vinyl reissue series as part of their 35th anniversary celebrations this year. The Album Of The Month feature will see the Seattle outfit release of a different classic album on limited-edition color vinyl; the series will begin on April 5 with a 2LP 25th anniversary release of their 1994 smash, "Superunknown", pressed on 180-gram translucent red and gold vinyl.

Soundgarden's fourth album and commercial peak debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release, delivering five singles - including "Black Hole Sun", "Spoonman" and "Fell On Black Days" - while going on to sell more than 5 million copies in the country.

Further releases in the Album Of The Month series include 1996's "Down On The Upside", 1991's "Badmotorfinger", 1989's "Louder Than Love" and 2012's "King Animal."

For a limited time, fans can pre-order the complete series as an exclusive bundle, with a discounted price, and an exclusive lithograph designed and signed by Soundgarden's long time creative director Josh Graham. Read more here.

