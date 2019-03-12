KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question

As KISS have embarked on the first leg of their farewell tour, frontman Paul Stanley indirectly addressed speculation about how his singing voice is holding up.

The band kicked off their End Of The Road tour at the end of January and Stanley sat down from an interview with Star Tribune where the topic of how he takes care of his voice came up which the publications said has sounded "diminished on many recent tours".

He responded, "I try not to talk to guys like you, for one. It's hard to stay away from smoke, because the arenas are filled with it. But I do shut up as much as possible, and try other things.

"There's no denying, whether you're an athlete or singer, that life goes on, and you aren't who you once were. That's life. I always say if you want to hear me sound like I did on 'Alive!' go listen to 'Alive!' That said, I have no problem doing what I'm doing and standing by it. The songs sound awesome."





