News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question

03-12-2019
KISS

As KISS have embarked on the first leg of their farewell tour, frontman Paul Stanley indirectly addressed speculation about how his singing voice is holding up.

The band kicked off their End Of The Road tour at the end of January and Stanley sat down from an interview with Star Tribune where the topic of how he takes care of his voice came up which the publications said has sounded "diminished on many recent tours".

He responded, "I try not to talk to guys like you, for one. It's hard to stay away from smoke, because the arenas are filled with it. But I do shut up as much as possible, and try other things.

"There's no denying, whether you're an athlete or singer, that life goes on, and you aren't who you once were. That's life. I always say if you want to hear me sound like I did on 'Alive!' go listen to 'Alive!' That said, I have no problem doing what I'm doing and standing by it. The songs sound awesome."


Related Stories


KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

The End Of The Road Emotional For KISS

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band

KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words

KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates- Red Hot Chili Peppers To Live Stream Pyramids Of Giza Concert- KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question- more

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury- Original Member Of Queen Dies- David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar- Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal- more

Journey Planning Residency And Tour- Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song- Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music- more

Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour- KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion- Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue- Journey 'Faithfully' Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers To Live Stream Pyramids Of Giza Concert

KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question

The Allman Betts Band Announce Their First Tour

Slash Releases Behind The Scenes Video From Recent Concert

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Plans

Glenn Hughes Addresses Deep Purple Farewell Tour Reunion Idea

Uli Jon Roth Announces North American 50th Anniversary Tour

Brad Paisley Releases New Single 'My Miracle'

The Cranberries Release Animated Music Video

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury

Original Member Of Queen Dies

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar

Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal For Special Anniversary Release

Heart Play Together For First Time In Three Years

George Lynch Confirms Festival Appearance With Dokken

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.