Brooks & Dunn Reveal Collaboration With Lanco

Brooks & Dunn are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming "Reboot" collaboration album with the release of their team up with Lanco on the track "Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing."

The digital single follows the previous album preview tracks "Brand New Man" with Luke Combs, "My Next Broken Heart" with Jon Pardi, and "Believe" with Kane Brown.

Lanco frontman Lancaster had this to say, "We really wanted to do this track because it personifies that classic Brooks & Dunn, iconic sound. With that famous guitar riff too, it just felt like the perfect fun song with the honky-tonk feel and vibe that Brooks & Dunn put on the map. We're proud to be a part of it."

The record will hit stores on April 5th and will also include collaborations of classic Brooks $ Dunn classics with Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Combs, Midland, Cody Johnson, Pardi, and Tyler Booth. Check out the track with Lanco here





