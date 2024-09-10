Brooks & Dunn Announce First Leg Of Neon Moon Tour

(The GreenRoom) The best-selling duo of all time and one of country music's most beloved acts, Brooks & Dunn announces new dates today for the first leg of their NEON MOON TOUR, with more cities to be announced soon on the Live Nation-produced trek.

Kicking off in Lubbock, Texas on March 13, the Country Music Hall of Famers are set to bring their "energetic" (Pioneer Press) live show to stages across the United States. Tickets will be available starting Friday, September 13 at 10AM local time at brooks-dunn.com.

Brooks & Dunn's one-of-a-kind live show is "a don't miss" (Whiskey Riff) full of hits from their storied 30 year plus career that take "concert goers down memory lane and reinforce the incredible mark the pair left on Country Music" (Men's Journal). Adding to the excitement, renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy will accompany Brooks & Dunn on the Neon Moon Tour in 2025. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gift and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Catch Brooks & Dunn on the Neon Moon Tour in 2025:

3/13 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

3/14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

3/15 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

3/27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

3/28 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

3/29 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

4/3 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/4 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

4/5 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

4/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

4/25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

4/26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

