Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'

(The GreenRoom) Brooks & Dunn join forces with multi-Platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist Lainey Wilson for an electric reimagination of their 2005 number one hit "Play Something Country." The propulsive country anthem highlights the signature blend of honky-tonk style and country-rock sound from both Brooks & Dunn and Wilson. "Play Something Country" is the first release from the upcoming REBOOT II, releasing Nov. 15 via Sony Music Nashville.

"Lainey was one of the first artists to get in the studio with us for this project," said Kix Brooks. "She came head-to-toe in flames, bell-bottoms and all, and added that Louisiana swagger like only she could. This was a fun one!"

"I don't know anybody in this town, in this generation of country music, who could say that these guys are not influences on what they do," Wilson shares, "They were the soundtrack to my childhood, so I was excited to make some magic with them."

REBOOT II is far from a tribute album, it's a celebration of Brooks & Dunn's lasting influence and versatility, showcasing how their music continues to resonate with contemporary artists and generations. The sequel to their acclaimed 2019 collaboration project, REBOOT II follows the format of reimagined B&D classics-except this time, a brand new group of today's most engaging artists were given maximum creative freedom. In addition to Wilson, the album features contributions from Morgan Wallen, Marcus King Band, Megan Moroney, Warren Zeiders, Jelly Roll, Riley Green, The Cadillac Three, Halestorm, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Earls of Leicester, Jake Worthington, Hailey Whitters, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, HARDY, ERNEST, A Thousand Horses and Corey Kent.

With styles ranging from progressive country and classic bluegrass to heavy metal, orchestral pop, and beyond, the very fabric of songs most country fans know by heart was transformed. Whether it was '90s grunge, '70s style studio rock, or swampy soul, the duo encouraged each artist to throw out the playbook. REBOOT II's 18 tracks include reinterpreted hits such as "Neon Moon," "Boot Scootin' Boogie," and "Believe," resulting in a dynamic and eclectic collection that spans genres and generations. Now thirty-plus years into their career, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn long ago dialed in their generation-defining sound and style. As the best-selling duo of all time, their yin-and-yang country-rock blend has earned them 20 Number Ones-plenty of material to fill stadium-rocking setlists. And with a Grammy-winning, course-of-history-shifting catalog written mostly by themselves, they could rest easy knowing without doubt they left a permanent mark on the American songbook. Brooks & Dunn continue to break records, tallying the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas, and criss-cross North America year after year on their sold-out tours. They recently announced 2025 dates for the first leg of their NEON MOON TOUR

