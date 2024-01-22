Brooks & Dunn Announce REBOOT 2024 Tour

(The GreenRoom) Brooks & Dunn announced today their forthcoming REBOOT 2024 Tour produced by Live Nation. Kicking off in West Palm Beach, FL on May 3 the Country Music Hall of Famers will hit the road for more than 20 dates across the United States and Canada, bringing their indelible energy to the stage following their wildly "don't miss" (Whiskey Riff) 2023 Tour.

Adding to the excitement, renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy and country hitmaker ERNEST will accompany Brooks & Dunn on the REBOOT 2024 Tour. Fans can expect electrifying performances from "country greats" (Dallas Observer) Brooks & Dunn with Fort Worth Star Telegram praising their show as "the dream of the '90s country was alive and well, successfully passed down to a new generation of singers and fans alike."

Tickets will be available starting Friday, January 26 at 10AM local time at brooks-dunn.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Neon Lounge, exclusive signed poster, VIP merchandise gift & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

REBOOT 2024 Tour Dates:

5/3 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/4 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/10 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

5/11 Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*^

5/16 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

5/17 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

5/30 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

5/31 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

6/1 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

6/6 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State

6/7 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/8 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*

6/13 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post+

6/14 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

6/15 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

6/20 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/21 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

6/22 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

6/27 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

6/28 Allentown, PA - PPL Center

6/29 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

8/10 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater*^

*Lineup Varies

^ Non-Live Nation Date

+ On-sale Date TBD

