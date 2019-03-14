Former David Lee Roth Guitarist 'Touch And Go' Ahead Of Operation Former David Lee Roth band and Cacophony guitarist Jason Becker, who has had a longtime battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure next week to drain an abscess in his lung. His mother Patricia broke the news to fans via his official website. In a post with the subject line "We are all in survival mode and working hard to come back to 'normal' mode. And fun", she shared, "His procedure to drain the abscess in his lung is scheduled for March 21st and should be an out-patient procedure if all goes well. "He is off the antibiotics for now and some of the side-effects have ceased, but there are still bouts of shortness of breath and rapid heartbeats, which is quite scary and causes anxiety and stress, which means no computer time and some adjustments in food/water intake and things like that. "Kind of touch and go, but we are all expecting a good outcome. As Jason says, 'man, breathing is a good thing.' We are all in survival mode and working hard to come back to 'normal' mode. And fun. Thank you all for your love and support." Read the full post and see any updates on Jason Read morehere.

