Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Recovering

Former David Lee Roth guitarist Jason Becker took to social media to update fans about how he is doing following his hospitalization last month after experiencing recurring shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate.

Jason took to Facebook last week and shared, "Hey everyone, I am finally starting to feel like myself again, after many months of scary health issues, and thinking I was on my way out. Once again, thank you all for your prayers and well-wishes; I honestly feel that energy and I'm very grateful. It feels so good to know you are out there and your kindness and support brings tears to my eyes.

"How can I possibly thank Herman Li, Nayla, Colleen, Stephen, Amy, and all the musicians who got together and donated their time and guitars and put their hearts into their music, all for my benefit? Your loving words and gestures are humbling and I am honored. Thank you all. I am blessed beyond belief for each and every one of you.

"I am hoping to be able to check in on the computer and try to keep up with everything as much as my energy will allow me, and I hope to get back to music, in some form, as much as I can.

"I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. My family and I could not have gotten this far without you all."

--Jason Becker



Related Stories

Jason Becker Returns Home From The Hospital

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospital Update

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Requests Prayers For Health Struggle

Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist 'Touch And Go' Ahead Of Operation

News > Jason Becker



