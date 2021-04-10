Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospital Update

Former David Lee Roth guitarist Jason Becker is hoping to return home from the hospital soon. He currently on an IV and receiving antibiotics for a bacterial infection, according to his sister-in-law.
Becker, who has been battling Lou Gehrig's disease (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis a.k.a. ALS), for decades was hospitalized last week after experiencing recurring shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate.
His sister-in-law Amy shared an update with fans on Friday about his current condition in the hospital. She wrote, "I just spoke with Pat [Jason's mother]. She has spent the last 2 nights in the hospital with Jason. Serrana is with him now. Jason is still in the hospital receiving iv fluids and antibiotics."
"He really likes his doctor. The doctor is very optimistic that antibiotics will improve his bacterial infection. Jason is hoping to come home in a day or two."
