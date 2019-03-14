Journey Icon Steve Perry Explains Walking Away From Music

Legendary former Journey frontman Steve Perry revealed the reason why he took a long break from music in the preview clip for the 7th season opener of The Big Interview on AXS TV.

Steve released his first new album in over two decades "Traces" last October, which earned the iconic singer his very first Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart after it debuted at No. 6.

Perry sat down for an interview with Dan Rather for the first episode of the upcoming season of the popular TV series and in the clip Rather asked Steve why he walked away from music.

He responded, "It was combination of that passion for music had left me, I could not, you know, find an honest passion for singing and because of that I was stepping into some other, dare I say, party behaviors to augment my frustrations and... I think my voice was also suffering.

"Everything started to suffer for me and it did not help restore my passion for music. So eventually the feeling just got very clear to me that I need to just stop. I didn't know where I was going. I didn't know what I was going to do, where I was gonna go. All I knew is I can't keep doing what I'm doing, I need to just stop because this is not going anywhere good.

"It's a funny thing about success. When you do get a chance to finally live that dream, it's kinda at some point a little bit of a luster starts to wear off and I think it leaves room for the opportunity for other enhancements, dare I say, to replace some of the lack of luster that it once had."

The Steve Perry Big Interview is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, April 16th at 8/7c. Watch the preview clip here.





