Eat Your Heart Out Streaming New Song 'Carousel' Australian rockers Eat Your Heart Out have released a brand new track called "Carousel", which was produced by Zach Tuch and co-written by Patrick Miranda of Movements. The group had this to say, "'Carousel' is about the constant cycle of thoughts in your head that go back and forth between doubting yourself and believing that you aren't good enough, and then having a moment of clarity when you know you're being irrational. "A lot of it comes from the idea of 'imposter syndrome,' which a lot of people, especially women, experience at some point, where you can't acknowledge your own achievements properly and believe that you are undeserving, and there's a constant fear that it will all unravel and you'll be exposed." Check it out here

More Eat Your Heart Out News


