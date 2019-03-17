Rush Legend Returns On New Song From The Mute Gods

Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson makes a very special guest appearance on the new song from The Mute Gods entitled "One Day" and the band has released a video for the track.

"One Day" comes from the group's brand new album "Atheists And Believers", which is set to hit stores this Friday, March 22nd. Watch the video here.

Frontman Nick Beggs (also known for his work with Steven Wilson and Steve Hackett) had this to say about the new song, "Possibly my favorite Mute Gods song so far. "I hope you enjoy it to. If not, jog on..."

Beggs also had this to say about the album, "The album's key message is that we now empower stupid people and don't listen to educated, informed experts anymore because truth is no longer fashionable."

In addition to Lifeson, the new record also features contributions from Nick's Steven Wilson colleague Carig Blundell, Steve Hackett's Rob Townshend and his daughter Lula.





Related Stories

More The Mute Gods News

Share this article



