Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Poison may or may not record new music in the near future, but frontman Bret Michaels released a very special video for his new song-writing collaboration with his daughter called "Unbroken".

Along with the standard music video, Bret also provided an introduction to explains the special nature of the track. He said, "This is a song I co-wrote with my youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu. This song is about triumph over tragedy. This song is about being stronger than the storm.

"I've been a diabetic my whole life - five injections a day. I've been through a lot, and I hope this song will empower you and make you feel awesome." Watch the video here





