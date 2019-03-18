News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

03-18-2019
Randy Rhoads

Tuesday will be anniversary of the tragic death of legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads and his friend and former Quiet Riot and Blizzard of Ozz bandmate Rudy Sarzo reflected on the beloved musician.

Rhoads was killed in plane crash on March 19th, 1982 while on the Blizzard of Ozz tour, which also featured Sarzo. During a chat with Music Radar Sarzo was asked what kind of guy of Randy was and Rudy responded, "My God. That's the million-dollar question. That is the number one question I get asked when I travel, and that's why I wrote Off The Rails, just to answer that. I'll put it this way: I can say what Randy means to me.

"If it wasn't for Randy, I would have never had the career that I've had, because he trusted me. This was the scenario: Ozzy was about 10 days away from going on the road, and they were in Los Angeles looking for a bass player. Not only a person that could play those songs, because there were many qualified musicians who could do that, but they needed somebody they could trust.

"I had already worked with Randy in Quiet Riot, so he told Sharon, 'Listen, Rudy is the perfect guy because he's not going to be a bad influence on Ozzy. He looks good, he's reliable, and he's going to be somebody decent to hang with in the bus'."

Rudy also said, "He trusted me. He put his reputation with Sharon and Ozzy on the line to bring me in. That's how I got in, because I had no track record. Ozzy and Sharon brought me in and I was able to build a career from that and I am eternally grateful both to them and to Randy."


