Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event

Organizers have announced the addition of Black Sabbath's Bill Ward to the musician lineup for tonight's (March 19th) all-star tribute to Randy Rhoads, which is taking place to mark the anniversary of his death in 1982.

The special Ultimate Jam Night event will be free and is taking place at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, Ca. Fans outside of the are can stream the show live via RYouLive.

Ward is set to hit the stage along with other all-star guests including James LoMenzo (Megadeth, Black Label Society), Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church) and Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill, Day Of Errors).

Other special guests will include Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Steve Smyth (Testament, Nevermore, One Machine), Derek Abrams (Ministry), Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot), Monte Pittman (Prong, Madonna) and Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley).

According to organizers, "Admission is free for adults 21 and over, and a live broadcast of the event will be available via a free download at iTunes, Google Play or by visiting RYouLive.com."





