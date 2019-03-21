News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

03-21-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming episode three in their new science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "Red Giant", the footage follows the recent launch of the project with the premiere of the film's first two episodes, which are produced and directed by Adam Mason and inspired by the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog."

The film stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

The 90-minute movie will be rolled out in ten episodic segments, with each clip set to a different song from the record. "We've always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums," explains drummer Sean Kinney. "Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie. Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from 'Black Antenna' to preface the complete film's release." Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


