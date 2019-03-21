Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Video from Black Sabbath legend Bill Ward's appearance at the Ultimate Jam Night tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads has been shared online.

Ward was on hand for the special event at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on Tuesday for the celebration of Rhoads who was tragically killed in a plane crash on March 19, 1982.

Ward was joined on stage by James LoMenzo (Megadeth, Black Label Society), Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church), and Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill, Day Of Errors) and video of their performance of the Black Sabbath classic "Children Of The Grave" is streaming here





Related Stories

Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Playing With Randy Rhoads Was 'Life-Changing' For Music Legend

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer 2017 In Review

Tom Morello Named Son After Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer

Randy Rhoads Remembered Shows Announced

More Randy Rhoads News

Share this article



