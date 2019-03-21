News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

03-21-2019
Randy Rhoads

Video from Black Sabbath legend Bill Ward's appearance at the Ultimate Jam Night tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads has been shared online.

Ward was on hand for the special event at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on Tuesday for the celebration of Rhoads who was tragically killed in a plane crash on March 19, 1982.

Ward was joined on stage by James LoMenzo (Megadeth, Black Label Society), Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church), and Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill, Day Of Errors) and video of their performance of the Black Sabbath classic "Children Of The Grave" is streaming here


