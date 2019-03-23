Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update

Former David Lee Roth Band and Cacophony guitarist Jason Becker is recovering from a medical procedure that took place on Thursday (March 21st), according to his mother Patricia.

Becker, who has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since his time in the Van Halen frontman's band, underwent a surgical procedure last week to drain an abscess in his lung.

His mother shared the following update, "All went well and we are waiting on the lab results, but the doctor was encouraging and didn't see anything concerning. Next stop, Tuesday for an echo cardiogram.

"Serrana says that is so they can determine the sex of the alien in his heart. And she is a nurse, so she knows. Jason sends his love and huge gratitude!"





