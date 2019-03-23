News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Bobby Long's Nautical

03-23-2019
Bobby Long

Bobby Long released his brand new album "Sultans" earlier this month and just revealed a music video for the song "Nautical", to celebrate we asked Bobby about the track and the new visual. Here is the story:

I wrote "Nautical" at the start of the writing process for what became Sultans. It was really the first completed for the album, and it set the tone and dictated the direction of the album as a whole. I had the riff for a while, but I couldn't find anything to do with it. Sometimes, you have to let a song find you, and one day it all came together. It may sound complicated or detailed, but it's really just three chords. Just like the blues actually. The lyrics are about living with yourself. It's taken me a long time to be able to feel comfortable relaxing on my own and not feeling guilty for doing it.

For the video, we wanted to play on the lyrics of the song, "I can't be alone, or be alone with you." While the lyrics originally were meant to depict the inner struggle of living with oneself, it really worked in showing the weird mind of my character in the video and him needing a 'captured muse' to be able to fulfill some weird, deprived dream by abducting a musician played by Jack Dawson, who produced the album. Jack and I are great friends, so we could be playful in the video and keep with the spirit of collaboration. The video was directed by another friend, a really talented filmmaker named Arthur Douglas.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


