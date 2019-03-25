Foo Fighters Star Shares Song From New Solo Album

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared the second song from his forthcoming solo album, which will be entitled "Hard Lessons" and is set to hit stores on June 21st.

Chris released a stream of the song "Welcome To Your First Heartache" (listen to it here) and follows the release of the lead track "This 'Ol World".

Shiflett is joined on the album by Dave Cobb, Chris Powell, Brian Allen, Michael Webb, Paul Franklin and Kristen Rogers. It features guest appearances from Elizabeth Cook and Laur 'Little Joe' Joamets.





