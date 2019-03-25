|
Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans
03-25-2019
Primus star Les Claypool revealed a big "secret" during a recent podcast interview that his band will be supporting Slayer on the final leg of their farewell tour.
The thrash legends kicked off their first leg of their extended final tour last spring. Claypool let the cat out of the bag about the band's final dates during an appearance on the Bill Burr's Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast last week.
He told the show, "There's another thing too that's kind of a secret, but maybe I can tell you now. So it looks like we're confirmed, we're gonna play the last, the very last run supporting Slayer's very last tour; Primus is... It's starting at Madison Square Garden and ending at The Forum. That's the rumor."
Related Stories
Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans
Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires
Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary
Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy
Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour
Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer
Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent
Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour
Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour
Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour