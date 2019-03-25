Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

Primus star Les Claypool revealed a big "secret" during a recent podcast interview that his band will be supporting Slayer on the final leg of their farewell tour.

The thrash legends kicked off their first leg of their extended final tour last spring. Claypool let the cat out of the bag about the band's final dates during an appearance on the Bill Burr's Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast last week.

He told the show, "There's another thing too that's kind of a secret, but maybe I can tell you now. So it looks like we're confirmed, we're gonna play the last, the very last run supporting Slayer's very last tour; Primus is... It's starting at Madison Square Garden and ending at The Forum. That's the rumor."





