Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes

03-27-2019
Jon Anderson

Original Yes frontman Jon Anderson says that he is "very open" to a reuniting with the band and he has even written eights songs for a possible album.

After Yes Featuring ARW went on hiatus, Jon turned his attention to his upcoming album "1000 Hands" (out March 31st) which features a guest appearance from Yes guitarist Steve Howe.

Anderson sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss the new album and the upcoming Past Present Future Tour and was asked by the publication about the idea of reuniting with Howe and Yes.

He responded, "I'm very open to it. It's been 50 years now. You think something has got to happen. To me, a great album has to be made. That's what I think. I don't know how it's going to be made, but the final Yes event should happen.

"I've talked to a couple of people about it and they get it. I really want to do this. I've even written eight songs for the record that I'm thinking would work with a full orchestra and a choir."

Jon was asked in the follow up question if Steve Howe is into the idea and he answered with a sigh, "I don't know. Maybe he'll read this article and say 'Yes' or 'No.' I don't know."


Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced

Geddy Lee and Jon Anderson To Perform At Yes' Rock Hall Induction

Jon Anderson News

