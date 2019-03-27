Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have expanded their summer North American "Twins Of Evil" tour with the addition of two new concert dates.

Set to begin July 9 in Baltimore, MD, the six-week co-headlining series will now include an August 2 stop at the Moda Center in Portland, OR and an August 3 show at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA.

Presales are underway now for both dates, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, March 29 @ 10:00 am PDT. Originally announced last month, the summer trek features appearances at two festivals in Wisconsin, including Rock USA in Oshkosh and Rock Fest in Cadott. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





