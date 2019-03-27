News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Blessing A Curse's Waste

03-27-2019
Blessing A Curse

Orlando-based metal band Blessing A Curse are gearing up to release their new album "Waste" on March 29th and to celebrate we asked Joshy Singer to tell us about the title song. Here is the story:

Waste is the title track of our album because it really embodies everything BAC has been through as a band in the last two years. We've been through unforeseen member changes, and pretty much every setback you can imagine, so as corny as it may sound I just wanted to write something lyrically that really channeled all the bullsh*t we've been through into one track.

The chorus of Waste deals with anxiety, which is something I had never truly experienced until I was around 21 years old. Anyone who's ever experienced an anxiety attack knows that there's never really a convenient time for it to happen, but when you're on tour it's ten times worse because you're away from pretty much any source of comfort that you're used to, but you don't really have a choice but to just push forward until it subsides.

Waste's main line of the chorus "even if my anxiety's got the best of me, don't assume that I'm gonna let you win" is sort of a blanket statement directed at everyone who's given us nothing but pushback and resistance every step of the way. So many people in the music world won't lift a finger to help you or show you any kind of support, but will go out of their way to try and make your life a living hell if they don't like you.

The underlying message of this record is "what if I'm wasting the best years of my life pursuing something that will never be anything but detrimental to my mind and body?" and I think that's where we were all at mentally when we wrote this record. Sometimes everything doesn't turn out alright, sometimes things just get worse and worse until you've lost count of how many times your life can hit rock bottom. It's not a beautiful rose-colored perspective but it's the most authentic music we've ever created, and we think our listeners will really be able to connect with that when the full album drops.

