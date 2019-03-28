Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders Film Set For Release

Cleopatra Records have announced that they will be releasing "Room 37: The Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders" on Blu-ray and DVD on May 24th

Here is the synopsis: "Johnny Thunders arrives to New Orleans to begin a new chapter of his life by following a new musical sound, and staying clean from drugs in order to see his kids again. After he settles into the St. Peter's Guest House Hotel, things go awry.

"His room is robbed which contained the last of his money and his only methadone supply. Johnny's journey to recovery quickly turns dark when he takes desperate measures to get better, all which propel Johnny deeper in chaos that ultimately leads to his unexplained mysterious final hours." Watch the trailer here.





