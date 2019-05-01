Chris Robinson Brotherhood Release 'Chauffeur's Daughter' Video

Chris Robinson Brotherhood have released a music video for their track "Chauffeur's Daughter," which is the second single released from their 'Servants of the Sun' album.

The new visual was directed by Jay Blakesberg and captured the band performing live at Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh's Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, CA, along with footage from where Robinson resides in Marin County.

Chris had this to say, "I let my head go to a Saturday night at the Fillmore, and said, 'what's the best set we could play?' The record was conceived from that starting point.

"With our last couple of albums we made songs we knew we probably weren't going to play live. This time around every one of these songs will fall into the live repertoire." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream First Song From New Album

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Lead Tail Winds Festival Lineup

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announce Summer Tour

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream New Song and Announce Album

More Chris Robinson Brotherhood News

Share this article



