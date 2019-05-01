News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Robinson Brotherhood Release 'Chauffeur's Daughter' Video

05-01-2019
Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Chris Robinson Brotherhood have released a music video for their track "Chauffeur's Daughter," which is the second single released from their 'Servants of the Sun' album.

The new visual was directed by Jay Blakesberg and captured the band performing live at Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh's Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, CA, along with footage from where Robinson resides in Marin County.

Chris had this to say, "I let my head go to a Saturday night at the Fillmore, and said, 'what's the best set we could play?' The record was conceived from that starting point.

"With our last couple of albums we made songs we knew we probably weren't going to play live. This time around every one of these songs will fall into the live repertoire." Watch the video here.


