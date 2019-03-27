Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream First Song From New Album

Chris Robinson Brotherhood have revealed a brand new single called "Comin' Round The Mountain". The track comes from their forthcoming album.

The new record will be entitled "Servants Of The Sun" and is set to hit stores on Jun 14th. Robinson had the following to say about the new album, "I let my head go to a Saturday night at The Fillmore, and said, 'what's the best set we could play?'.

"The record was conceived from that starting point. With our last couple of albums we made songs we knew we probably weren't going to play live. This time around every one of these songs will fall into the live repertoire." Listen to the new track here





