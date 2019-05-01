|
Diamond Head Release 'Death By Design' Video
New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons Diamond Head have released a video their brand new song "Death By Design," which comes from their forthcoming album "The Coffin Train".
The record will be hitting stores on May 24th. Brian Tatler had this to say about the new song, "'Death By Design' is the second song from the new Diamond Head album The Coffin Train. This song began life in my home studio in 2015. I had the opening top E string riff and tried to build a song around it.
"I gave a demo to [vocalist] Ras [Rasmus Bom Andersen] and he added a new verse riff. We worked on the arrangement and made another demo early 2017 before trying it out in rehearsal. It has a four-bar guitar solo that was recorded in a hotel room on Ras's laptop while on tour, another first for Diamond Head!"
"We wanted to create something that resembled a descent into hell and follow the concept from the lyrics. We hope everyone will enjoy the second single and video and that it might inspire them to live life on their terms." Watch the video here.
