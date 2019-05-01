News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Diamond Head Release 'Death By Design' Video

05-01-2019
Diamond Head

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons Diamond Head have released a video their brand new song "Death By Design," which comes from their forthcoming album "The Coffin Train".

The record will be hitting stores on May 24th. Brian Tatler had this to say about the new song, "'Death By Design' is the second song from the new Diamond Head album The Coffin Train. This song began life in my home studio in 2015. I had the opening top E string riff and tried to build a song around it.

"I gave a demo to [vocalist] Ras [Rasmus Bom Andersen] and he added a new verse riff. We worked on the arrangement and made another demo early 2017 before trying it out in rehearsal. It has a four-bar guitar solo that was recorded in a hotel room on Ras's laptop while on tour, another first for Diamond Head!"

Andersen added, "Contrary to the title, 'Death By Design' is not a song about death but about life. It's about choosing life, your path and on your terms. It's saying 'no' to rotting in the giant hamster wheel and drowning in pre-conceived notions of 'the good life' checklists, so that when you're done and heading down into the fire, you can wear that big smile saying you did it your way and had one hell of a ride.

"We've shot the most videos the band has ever shot for an album launch. The music video for 'Death By Design' was a tough one to shoot right. We don't exactly have Hollywood budgets for the production, but our director on this song, Russell Cherington, has been a massive support in shooting a rather fantastic video.

"We wanted to create something that resembled a descent into hell and follow the concept from the lyrics. We hope everyone will enjoy the second single and video and that it might inspire them to live life on their terms." Watch the video here.


Diamond Head Release 'Death By Design' Video

