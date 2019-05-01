News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Randy Bachman: Special Edition Coming To Blu-Ray

05-01-2019
Bachman

The story of Randy Bachman from his early days in The Guess Who to Bachman-Turner Overdrive to present day is the focus of the film "Bachman: Special Edition", which is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on May 10th.

Here is the synopsis: As a member of The Guess Who, Bachman was part of the first ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a Canadian band with "American Woman / No Sugar Tonight," and then topped the Hot 100 again in 1974 with another band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, with "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet."

"That's a pretty rare thing for a recording artist who gets two No. 1s with two different bands," notes John Einarson," biographer and music historian, at the start of the new documentary, Bachman, chronicling the life of this 74 year old who is still regularly making music and performing. The film follows Bachman as he looks to the past for inspiration from rarely seen footage, pictures and documents that have been stored at the National Archives in Ottawa for decades.

Among the other hits Bachman has written or co-written are "These Eyes," "No Time," "New Mother Nature," "Takin' Care of Business," "Let It Ride," and "Roll On Down The Highway."

"He was like my biggest influence when I was a kid," says Neil Young in the film. "Watching him play guitar, he had an amazing sense about the way he played. And the feeling that you got when you listened to him. It was more than just chops."

Young, who has known Bachman for about 55 years, added, "I hear Randy - when I see him, I hear him, and I feel him."

The documentary made its world premiere in Toronto at Hot Docs 2018 before a festival run, and eventual airing in Canada on CBC's Documentary Channel. Incorporating numerous present-day interviews with family, management, and fellow musicians, director John Barnard (2012's The Sheepdogs Have At It) touches on everything from Bachman's childhood to his various rock bands -- The Guess Who, Brave Belt, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Bachman-Turner -- and solo work.

Bonus Materials
Neil Young on Winnipeg
Randy's Crazy Horse
Building a Reprise 'Here Comes the Sun'
On Chords
Songwriting 'When No One Knows'
Theatrical Trailer
5.1 Surround, Stereo
English subtitles for the deaf and hearing-impaired

Watch the trailer here.


Related Stories


Randy Bachman: Special Edition Coming To Blu-Ray

More Bachman News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update- Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour- Guns N' Roses Fest Lineup- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover- Rammstein- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'- Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update

Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour

Guns N' Roses Lead Austin City Limits Fest Lineup

UFO To Continue Farewell Tour Following Paul Raymond's Death

Promoter Promises Woodstock 50 Festival Will Happen

Lamb Of God Work On New Album 'In Full Swing'

Dream Theater' Jordan Rudess' Wired For Madness Inspired New Book

Diamond Head Release 'Death By Design' Video

Violent Femmes Stream New Song Featuring Television's Tom Verlaine

Sanctuary To Play Debut Album In Full On North American Tour

Triumph In The Studio For Just A Game Anniversary

The Get Up Kids Streaming New Song 'Waking Up Alone'

Randy Bachman: Special Edition Coming To Blu-Ray

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Release 'Chauffeur's Daughter' Video

Neil Young To Release Archival 1973 Live Album Tuscaloosa

MTV VMAs Moving To New Jersey For First Time This Summer

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.