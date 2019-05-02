News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

05-02-2019
(hennemusic) California rockers Rival Sons have confirmed that they will perform a Black Sabbath tribute at the upcoming Grammy Awards concert event in Los Angeles.

"Excited to announce that we will be performing live for the members of Black Sabbath as part of the Grammy Salute To Music Legends Live Concert on May 11th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA!," posted the band on social media.

Black Sabbath will be honored with their Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at the salute, which sees The Recording Academy recognize its 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients; other honorees include George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, and Dionne Warwick.

The honor recognizes performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. "From their power riffs to their dark, gothic imagery," says The Recording Academy, "Black Sabbath arguably invented the heavy metal signposts and influenced every heavy rock band that followed." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

