Yellow Eyes Streaming Epic New Song 'No Dust'

Yellow Eyes have released an Epic almost 8-minute long track called "No Dust". The song comes comes from their forthcoming fifth studio album, "Rare Field Ceiling", which comes out on June 28th.

The band had this to say about the song, "Will came back from another trip to Siberia a few weeks before we went into the studio, and he brought home a new series of field recordings that became vital to the shape of the album.

"You'll hear a fragment of that in this track, as well as a plucked zither-type instrument made by our bassist, Alex." Listen to an online stream of the song here





