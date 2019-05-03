News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




ZZ Top Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Collection

05-03-2019
(hennemusic) ZZ Top will release a 50th anniversary compilation, "Goin' 50", on August 16th. The 3CD/5LP sets deliver 50 songs from the legendary Texas trio as they mark the milestone anniversary since their formation in Houston, TX in 1969.

The chronological package presents tunes that span the band 15-album catalog - from the 1971 debut, "ZZ Top's First Album" to 2012's "Futura."

ZZ Top's rise as a blues and boogie-based outfit through the 1970s gave way to massive mainstream success in the 1980s and into the 1990s thanks, in part, to hit singles fueled by iconic videos that scored heavy rotation across media outlets during the era.

1983's "Eliminator" led the surge with multiple hits on its way to sales of more than 10 million in the States alone, while 1985's "Afterburner" earned another 5 million in US sales.

"Goin' 50" adds two bonus tracks - "Salt Lick" and "Miller's Farm" - a single and b-side respectively that were recorded in 1969 by the original incarnation of ZZ Top: guitarist Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig and drummer Dan Mitchell.

The package closes with live versions of a pair of 1973 classics - "Waitin' For The Bus" and "Jesus Just Left Chicago" - as featured on the group's most recent release, 2016's "Live Greatest Hits from Around The World."

In addition to the 3CD and 5LP editions, "Goin' 50" will also be available as a single CD version with 18 tracks alongside digital and streaming versions of each. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


