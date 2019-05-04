.

Alice In Chains Streaming Black Antenna Series Episode 6

Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming the newly-released sixth episode in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "Deaf Ears Blind Eyes", the footage follows the fifth of ten episodic segments that will combine to create a 90-minute movie with each element set to a different song from the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog."

Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the project stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

According to producers, viewer discretion is advised, as "what you are about to watch contains explicit language, adult themes, violence and nudity, and may not be suitable for younger viewers."

Alice In Chains recorded "Rainier Fog" with producer Nick Raskulinecz; the band's sixth album debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 last fall. Watch the episode here.

