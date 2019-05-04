Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons have announced that they will be teaming up later this year for a short intimate coheadlining tour across the U.S.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on September 13th in Baltimore at the MECU Pavilion and will wrap up on October 9th this in San Diego at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU.

Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo had this to say, "We are thrilled about this tour and grateful to share these upcoming shows with Rival Sons. A great band! They don't make them like this anymore. Looking forward to seeing all of you!"

Rival Sons' Scott Holiday added, "We're delighted to share the stage with the DeLeo brothers and STP! Not to mention performing together in some really great venues.

"These guys wrote some of the soundtrack to my childhood...and it'll be killer to watch and listen to 'em hit these gems every night!" See the dates below:

09/13 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

09/15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

09/22 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

09/25 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

09/27 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Rival Sons Only)

09/29 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

10/01 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

10/03 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/06 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

10/08 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

10/09 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU





