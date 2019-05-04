The Rods Get 'Louder Than Loud' With New Song The Rods have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Louder Than Loud". The comes from their from the forthcoming studio album "Brotherhood Of Metal", which will be released on June 7th. Carl Canedy had the following to say, " 'Louder than Loud' was the first song written for the new album. It was also the working title for the album until the very last moment. "The idea was to write about how we approach our stage show! It has to be loud and if you can make it louder then definitely CRANK IT UP! This is also one of the songs I'm most anxious to perform live! It's a balls to the wall track from beginning to end!" Watch the video here.

Related Stories



The Rods Get 'Louder Than Loud' With New Song More The Rods News Share this article

