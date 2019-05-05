Vicious Rumors Launch 40th Anniversary Tour

Veteran metal band Vicious Rumors launched their "40th Anniversary North American "Road Rage Tour" on Saturday night (May 4th) in Redding, CA at The Dip.

The trek features support from Voodoo Terror Tribe, Sunlord and Deth Cadences and is scheduled to run until June 22nd where it will conclude in Santa Rosa, CA at University Of Rock

Geoff Thorpe had this to say, "Vicious Rumors just finished a 20 date European tour that took the band to packed houses in Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands. VR finished off with 2 sets at Full Metal Cruise from Mallorca Spain to Marseille France and the prestigious Keep it True festival in Germany! Now there back on tour for the "40th Anniversary North American Road Rage Tour!"

40th Anniversary Road Rage North American Tour Dates:

5/4: Redding, CA - The Dip

5/7: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

5/8: Lakewood, CO - Antero Hall

5/9: Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

5/10: St. Charles, MO - Red Fish Blue Fish

5/11: Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

5/12: St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar

5/14: Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

5/16: Chicago, IL - Legions Of Metal Festival

5/17: Toledo, OH - Frankie's

5/18: Oshawa, ON - Attria

5/19: Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

5/20: Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles

5/21: Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

5/22: Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

5/23: Greenfield ,MA - Hawks & Reed

5/25: Waterford, NY - Chrome

5/26: Scranton, PA - The Irish Wolf

5/30: Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

5/31: Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51

6/1: Wilmington, DE - Bar III

6/2: Sparrows Point, MD - Sparta Inn

6/3: Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

6/4: Wilmington, NC - The Calico Room

6/7: Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub

6/8: Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

6/9: Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

6/10: Ft. Walton Beach, FL - Green Door Music Hall

6/13: San Angelo, TX - Deadhorse

6/14: Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz

6/15: San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar

6/16: El Paso, TX - B17 Bombers

6/17: Tucson, AZ - House Of Bards

6/18: Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

6/19: Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

6/20: Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

6/21: Pacifica, CA - Long Boards Margarita Bar

6/22: Santa Rosa, CA University Of Rock





Related Stories

Vicious Rumors Recruit American Idol Contestant As New Singer

Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release

Vicious Rumors Announce North American Tour

More Vicious Rumors News

Share this article



