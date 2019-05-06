Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour

(hennemusic) Journey have announced that they will be playing a series of US east coast concert dates this fall ahead of the launch of their second Las Vegas residency.

The six-show run will start September 27 and begin with two nights in Atlantic City, NJ, before stops in Bethlehem, PA and Niagara Falls, NY and two shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

VIP Packages and ticket presales start run Tuesday, May 7 at 10:00 am EDT to Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 am EDT, with general public seats going on sale Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am EDT.

Following a 2017 Las Vegas residency, Journey will return for a second run in October when they play a 9-date series between October 9-26 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The band recently released "Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers", which captures a special performance of both albums at the famed Budokan in Tokyo. See the dates here.

