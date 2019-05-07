Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall

Meat Loaf was hospitalized this past Saturday (May 4th) after he took a fall from the back of the stage during an appearance at the Texas Frightmare Weekend in Dallas.

Shortly after the fall, organizers of the event shared the following update, "As everyone knows Meat Loaf fell today. We wanted to keep you updated as soon as we knew something.

"We just found out that the hospital is keeping him overnight for observation. He will not be able to return on Sunday but he has already confirmed that he will be back in 2020! He's a trooper and we are praying a speedy recovery!"

There has been no word from the Meat Loaf camp but TMZ reports that the music legend suffered a broken collarbone in the fall. Fan filmed footage of the incident has been shared online here.





