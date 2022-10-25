Meat Loaf's Band And More Delivering Paradise Found: Bat Out of Hell Reignited

(Chipster) Paul Crook, Meat Loaf's longtime producer, music director and guitarist, has announced the upcoming release of Paradise Found: Bat Out of Hell Reignited featuring Meat Loaf's official band, the Neverland Express, plus American Idol winner Caleb Johnson.

The album will be released through Deko Entertainment and Crook's label, Crooked Media, LLC. Paradise Found reimagines the sound, passion, and fury of the original Bat Out of Hell, the 1977 release by Meat Loaf and composer Jim Steinman which remains in the top five best-selling albums of all time. It includes all seven songs performed in their original order. The song arrangements have developed over decades of touring and now the listener can hear these re-envisioned versions.

Paradise Found features performances by world-class alumni of the Neverland Express including, Justin Avery, (keyboard, vocals), Tom Brislin (orchestration), Steve Buslowe (bass), Paul Crook (guitar), Randy Flowers (guitar) , David Luther (saxophone), Lyssa Lynne ("Stop Right There!"), and John Miceli (drums)

Caleb Johnson (American Idol winner, season 13) delivers powerful lead vocal performances across all seven songs. Crook states about the album: "The music is timeless, and we play it virtually note for note. The wall of sound that fans experience when seeing us live is captured in this recording. Meat Loaf fans will be pleased. We're hoping this release introduces Meat and Jim to a whole new fan base."

The first single "All Revved Up With No Place To Go" will drop on October 28, 2022, almost 45 years to the date of the official release of the original Bat Out of Hell album. Paradise Found, the full album, will drop on January 20, 2023, the one-year anniversary of Meat Loaf's passing.

"This album has been a labor of love for us," continues Crook. "Meat Loaf's passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of millions around the world. We are committed to keeping the legacy alive by celebrating this incredible music. I felt there was no better way to honor our boss and Jim than to release our tribute to Bat Out of Hell on this special 45th anniversary."

The celebration continues live, in concert: Celebrating Meat Loaf with the Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson is a live concert performance of Bat Out of Hell in its entirety plus other Meat Loaf hits. Created & produced by Paul Crook, this is the only show that was officially endorsed by Meat Loaf.

2023 performance scheduling is underway, including a very special six-show UK tour May 20-27, 2023:

May 20, 2023 Oxford: New Theatre

May 21, 2023 Birmingham: Symphony Hall

May 23, 2023 Glasgow: Royal Concert Hall

May 25, 2023 Gateshead: The Sage

May 26, 2023 Manchester: The Bridgewater Hall

May 27, 2023 London: Indigo at the O2

