Noel Gallagher Goes Retro With 'Black Star Dancing' Video

05-07-2019
Noel Gallagher

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are premiering a video for the title track to the forthcoming EP "Black Star Dancing." The clip sees Gallagher and company performing the song as mixed in with vintage footage of the 1970s UK variety show The Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club, which was hosted by Bernard Manning.

The Oasis rocker admits the tune has a retro-inspired sound. "It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep and ZZ Top," says Gallagher. "I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently ... anyway, it's 'dope' ... not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!"

Due June 14 via digital and 12" vinyl, "Black Star Dancing" delivers the band's first new music since the 2017 release of their third album, "Who Built The Moon?" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


