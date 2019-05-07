News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV

05-07-2019
Slipknot

As Slipknot gear up to release their new studio album and hit the road for a North American summer tour, the band has announced they will be hitting the outdoor stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Their performance as the musical guests on the late night television show is scheduled for May 17th on the ABC network. The program airs at 11:35PM ET.

The performance comes ahead of the August 9th release of their new studio album and the launch of their Knotfest Roadshow tour that will also feature Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. See the dates below:

Fri Jul 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
Tue Jul 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sun Aug 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Thu Aug 8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat Aug 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds*
Sun Aug 11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed Aug 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sat Aug 17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Sun Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sat Aug 24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sun Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Aug 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center
Wed Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri Aug 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Aug 31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sun Sep 1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Sep 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas
Sat Sep 7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Sep 8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

*Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only


