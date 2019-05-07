Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV

As Slipknot gear up to release their new studio album and hit the road for a North American summer tour, the band has announced they will be hitting the outdoor stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Their performance as the musical guests on the late night television show is scheduled for May 17th on the ABC network. The program airs at 11:35PM ET.

The performance comes ahead of the August 9th release of their new studio album and the launch of their Knotfest Roadshow tour that will also feature Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. See the dates below:



Fri Jul 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

Tue Jul 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sun Aug 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Thu Aug 8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Aug 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds*

Sun Aug 11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed Aug 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat Aug 17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sun Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Aug 24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sun Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

Wed Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Aug 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sun Sep 1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Sep 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

Sat Sep 7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Sep 8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman



*Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only





