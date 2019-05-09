News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Gets Signature Epiphone Guitar

05-09-2019
Halestorm

Epiphone have announced that they have teamed up with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale to release the "Ltd. Ed. Lzzy Hale Signature Explorer Outfit."

According to the announcement, the signature guitar "features a classic Explorer in an Alpine White gloss finish, Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, an Ebony fingerboard and gold hardware. A Custom Hard Shell Case and Certificate of Authenticity."

She had this to say, "I always feel like a rock star with my Epiphone. I hope anyone who picks it up feels like a rock star, too. I would encourage them to make a lot of noise with it because that's currently what I'm doing!"

Lzzy went to talk about the guitar, "Dude, it's amazing. This guitar was something I've been wanting to do for a long time. In passing, they'd say, 'We should do an Epiphone...'and I'd say 'yeah...yeah... that would be great.' And now here it is! Having an Epiphone signature is extremely important to me because it gives me a broad reach. I've had signature models before, but they've also been pretty much a mortgage payment.

"Even from a financial aspect, with my Epiphone, I get to give the gift of music and put a great guitar in the hands of people who want it. It could be someone's first guitar, but it's not something you'll ever have to upgrade. This a real guitar and it feels like home to me.

"What I love about an Explorer is when you see someone playing one, you know they're going to rock. It has those edges to it. I always feel like a rock star with my Epiphone. I hope anyone who picks it up feels like a rock star, too. I would encourage them to make a lot of noise with it because that's currently what I'm doing (laughs)!" Find more details here.


Related Stories


Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Gets Signature Epiphone Guitar

Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: Jacob Cade (with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger)

Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb'

Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg

Halestorm Announce Ambitious Fall Tour

More Halestorm News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser- Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary- Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For Album- Blink-182- more

Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour- Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour- Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video- more

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser

Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary For 50th Anniversary

Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For New Album

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

The Who Kick Off Moving On! Symphonic Tour

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

George Clinton Expands Final Tour With Parliament Funkadelic

REO Speedwagon's Big TV Interview Preview Released

Mayhem Announce New Album And Headline Tour

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Gets Signature Epiphone Guitar

Cold Kingdom Release 'A New Disaster' Video

Singled Out: Kurt Travis (Ex-Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds)

Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.