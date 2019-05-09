Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Gets Signature Epiphone Guitar

Epiphone have announced that they have teamed up with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale to release the "Ltd. Ed. Lzzy Hale Signature Explorer Outfit."

According to the announcement, the signature guitar "features a classic Explorer in an Alpine White gloss finish, Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, an Ebony fingerboard and gold hardware. A Custom Hard Shell Case and Certificate of Authenticity."

She had this to say, "I always feel like a rock star with my Epiphone. I hope anyone who picks it up feels like a rock star, too. I would encourage them to make a lot of noise with it because that's currently what I'm doing!"

Lzzy went to talk about the guitar, "Dude, it's amazing. This guitar was something I've been wanting to do for a long time. In passing, they'd say, 'We should do an Epiphone...'and I'd say 'yeah...yeah... that would be great.' And now here it is! Having an Epiphone signature is extremely important to me because it gives me a broad reach. I've had signature models before, but they've also been pretty much a mortgage payment.

"Even from a financial aspect, with my Epiphone, I get to give the gift of music and put a great guitar in the hands of people who want it. It could be someone's first guitar, but it's not something you'll ever have to upgrade. This a real guitar and it feels like home to me.

"What I love about an Explorer is when you see someone playing one, you know they're going to rock. It has those edges to it. I always feel like a rock star with my Epiphone. I hope anyone who picks it up feels like a rock star, too. I would encourage them to make a lot of noise with it because that's currently what I'm doing (laughs)!" Find more details here.





Related Stories

Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: Jacob Cade (with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger)

Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb'

Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg

Halestorm Announce Ambitious Fall Tour

More Halestorm News

Share this article



