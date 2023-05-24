Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'

(AWPR) Halestorm today released a duet of "Terrible Things" from their album Back From The Dead with GRAMMY, ACM, and CMA Award winner Ashley McBryde.
"'Terrible Things' is a song about hope and forgiveness of one's self, and this world we live in," said Lzzy Hale. "To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I'm so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us! I know the message will resonate and inspire you. We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these 'Terrible Things.'"
"I've loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember," shared McBryde. "I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on 'Terrible Things' with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She's a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to."
