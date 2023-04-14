Halestorm And Volbeat Announce North American Tour

(AWPR) Halestorm announced a summer tour with Danish rock/metal band Volbeat spanning both the US and Canada. The dates kick off July 12 at Toronto's Echo Beach and run through the beginning of August. A full itinerary is below. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time.
The tour comes on the heels of Halestorm's 2022 album, Back From The Dead. Back From The Dead earned critical acclaim upon its release last year: Rolling Stone said the album will "once and for all prove that hard rock is genderless, and Associated Press claimed Back From The Dead will "definitely be in the running for best hard rock/metal album of the year."
Halestorm has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Halestorm's music has surpassed a billion streams worldwide and claimed six #1s at rock radio, including "The Steeple" and "Back From The Dead," the title track from their 2022 album. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bass player Josh Smith, Halestorm has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett.
July
12 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Echo Beach
13 - London, ON, Canada - Rock The Park
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival
17 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada - Canada Life Centre
18 - Saskatoon, SK, Canada - Sasktel Centre
19 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - Rogers Centre
22 - Abbotsford, BC, Canada - Tradex
23 - Spokane, WA - NQ Amphitheatre
25 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Amphitheatre
26 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
29 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino
30 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino
August
1 - Quebec City, QC, Canada - Centre Videotron
2 - Laval, QC, Canada - Place Bell
3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall
6 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino
9 - Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin State Fair
