Halestorm and I Prevail Launching Summer Tour

Halestorm and I Prevail have revealed that they will joining forces this summer to launch a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer," states I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe. "Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done."

"Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail," says Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "This isn't your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we've done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"

HALESTORM + I PREVAIL ON TOUR:

7/9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/15 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

7/16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/21 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/24 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

7/26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/27 - York, PA - York Fair^

7/30 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

7/31 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8/4 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

8/7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/8 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/10 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

8/11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/13 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

8/14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

8/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

*Festival

